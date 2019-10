At least 10 people injured in explosion near passport center in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Two people were killed and at least 26 were wounded on Wednesday when a bomb-laden car exploded in Afghanistan, Pajhwok news agency has reported.

According to the report, the blast occurred in the Laghman province in east Afghanistan near a local administration’s building. Two servicemen were killed. Another six military and 20 civilians were injured.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.