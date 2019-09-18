At least 10 people injured in explosion near passport center in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. At least ten people have been injured in a powerful explosion that occurred near a state e-passport center in the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, TV channel Tolo News reported.

According to local authorities, the suicide bomber blew himself up near the passport center. It was noted that before the explosion a group of armed people had attacked the building. However, the police that guarded the state facility and an Afghan security force group dispatched to the scene thwarted the extremists.

On Tuesday, two explosions shook the Parwan Province in Afghanistan, not far from the place where President Ashraf Ghani’s headquarters held a campaign rally. At least 26 people were killed and 31 were injured. The incumbent Afghan president was not injured.

After that another explosion shook central Kabul. At least 22 people were killed and about 40 people were injured.