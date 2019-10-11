Ukraine threatens Italian scientist studying Crimea fortresses with court case

SIMFEROPOL, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian embassy in Rome has sent a letter to the Italia Nostra non-profit campaigning organization whose scientists are on an expedition to study Genoese Fortresses in Crimea, containing threats to launch criminal proceedings against Professor Giovanni Spalla, the scientist himself told reporters on Friday at a press conference in Simferopol.

"Literally a few days ago, the Ukrainian embassy in Rome sent a letter to Italia Nostra with only the name "Mr. Spalla" is specified, which says that Professor Spalla is perpetrating some crime by being in Crimea, an "occupied" territory," Spalla said.

In late September, it was announced that a project was launched in Crimea to study the Genoese Fortresses to possibly have them included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. The scientists underlined that the project is purely a cultural one rather than political.

Spalla emphasized that he is guided by principle to do everything possible to pass on what we got from the past to next generations. "I don’t believe it necessary to accept this accusation and will stay in Crimea. I think that this is my right as a person and a citizen," the scientist added.