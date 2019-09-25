US Democrats’ charges over Trump-Zelensky conversation ridiculous, Moscow says

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. US Democrats have made their country a laughing stock of the world by trying to impeach President Donald Trump for his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page following Wednesday’s release of the full transcript of the Trump-Zelensky conversation that took place last summer.

"I’ve read the transcript of the telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky, which the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi found a reason enough to launch a procedure of impeachment against her President," Zakharova said. "Is it the US Democrats’ job to make their country a laughing stock of the world? This is precisely what Mrs. Pelosi has done to the US Congress, the White House and other official institutions."

Zakharova added that if this logic is to be followed, then the founder of the WikiLeaks website Julian Assange should be seen as "the hero of the United States."

"After all, he has shared with the public at large not one, but thousands of materials of this sort. It is anyone’s guess why the Democrats developed a grudge against him and even began to chase him around the world," she said.

"We want more! May they now publish transcripts of their conversations with NATO partners and between each other. Statements at meetings behind closed doors at the offices of the CIA, the FBI and the Pentagon will be highly welcome. Anything goes! Also, it might be possible to start with reprinting WikiLeaks: take and publish ever new materials over the past ten years on the US Congress and White House websites," Zakharova said. "Then we’ll see who is really responsible for law-breaking Nancy Pelosi talked yesterday so much about, her voice trembling with emotion."

Last week saw reports of another probe against Trump, who is suspected of demanding in a telephone conversation with Zelensky a criminal investigation should be opened against his chief rival in the forthcoming 2020 presidential election Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had been doing business with a Ukrainian company. Trump allegedly warned Zelensky that otherwise the US might end military assistance to Ukraine. On Tuesday, impeachment procedures against Trump were initiated in the US Congress House of Representatives. The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky.