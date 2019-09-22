Tehran may release UK-flagged oil tanker within hours, owner says

STOCKHOLM, September 22. /TASS/. The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz in late July, may be released on Sunday, the head of Swedish firm Stena Bulk, which owns the vessel, told the Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

"We have received information now this morning that it seems like they will release the ship Stena Impero within a few hours. So we understand that the political decision to release the ship has been taken," Eric Hanell said.

On July 19, IRNA reported that the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero was detained in the Strait of Hormuz after it had failed to respond to the warnings by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force of the Islamic Republic. According to the IRGC, the vessel was seized for "the violations of international maritime regulations" and was escorted to the shore for a check. Later, the Iranian authorities said the tanker had been involved in an incident with an Iranian fishing vessel.

In early September, Iran’s authorities let seven crew members of the tanker, including one Russian, leave Iran and go to the United Arab Emirates. Some 16 crew members remain onboard the tanker, satisfying the vessel’s minimum safe manning certificate.