US Treasury imposes sanctions on Iran’s National Bank, National Development Fund

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. United States authorities are imposing sanctions on the national Bank of Iran, National Development Fund, and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co, the US Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"We will vigorously enforce our sanctions to cut off the Iranian regime’s funding of global terrorism and its domestic oppression of the Iranian people, who are the regime’s longest suffering victims," Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said as quoted by the press release.

Earlier on Friday, talking to reporters in the White House during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Donald Trump said that Washington is imposing new sanctions against Iran, which are "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country."