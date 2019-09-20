US Treasury imposes sanctions on Iran’s National Bank, National Development Fund

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. United States authorities are imposing sanctions on the national Bank of Iran, National Development Fund, and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co, the US Treasury said in a press release on Friday.
"We will vigorously enforce our sanctions to cut off the Iranian regime’s funding of global terrorism and its domestic oppression of the Iranian people, who are the regime’s longest suffering victims," Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said as quoted by the press release.
Earlier on Friday, talking to reporters in the White House during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Donald Trump said that Washington is imposing new sanctions against Iran, which are "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country."
According to the US Treasury, "as a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of these entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC."
"OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons," the US Treasury said.
"The United States will continue its maximum pressure campaign against Iran’s repressive regime, which attempts to achieve its revolutionary agenda through regional aggression while squandering the country’s oil proceeds," said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin as quoted by the press release.