Merkel urges launch of political process in Syria as soon as possible

BERLIN, September 11. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the European Union to boost efforts for settling the conflict in Syria, urging the launch of political process in the Arab Republic as soon as possible.

Speaking during the 2020 budget debate in the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday, Merkel called on the EU to have a more significant role in ironing out the ongoing crisis in Syria.

"The political process should be finally launched, thus enabling Syrians, who live outside the country and citizens who are refugees in Syria, to get a chance to see a political rule in their motherland, which is not a dictatorship," the chancellor said.