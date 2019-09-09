China’s State Council Premier to visit Russia September 16-18

BEIJING, September 9. /TASS/. Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang will pay an official visit to Russia on September 16-18 to take part in a regular meeting of the two countries’ heads of governments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"At the invitation of head of Russian government Dmitry Medvedev, Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang will pay an official visit to Russian on September 16-18 and will take part in the 24th regular meeting between the two countries’ heads of governments," the diplomat pointed out.

"This regular meeting between the head of governments is a great platform to coordinate our practical cooperation and provide assistance to it. This mechanism has worked continuously for 23 years," she underlined.

"The upcoming meeting is especially significant since it’s the first of its kind held since our bilateral relations entered a new era. Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart will deliver a joint statement for the press, will take part in the document signing ceremony and a celebratory banquet. We are certain that Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang’s visit will reenergize the bilateral relations and will reinforce our efforts to counter external challenges," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson concluded.