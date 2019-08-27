Turkey to take all necessary measures to protect its servicemen in Idlib, says president

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. The Turkish government will protect its servicemen staying in Idlib if need be, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the news conference after negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the MAKS-2018 air show.

"The situation escalated here [in Idlib], so that our servicemen are in danger now. We don’t want it to continue. All the necessary moves will be timely made here if needed," he said. Erdogan said that the Syrian government forces are violating the ceasefire regime "at the pretext of the fight against terrorism" and carrying out strikes on Idlib which lead to civil deaths.

The president reiterated that the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on the settlement of the situation in Syria will take place in mid-September. "This process should make a contribution to the provision of peace in the region. Our wish is to make these important steps before the meeting in Geneva," Erdogan noted, adding that Turkey supports the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity.