North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward Sea of Japan — Yonhap

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles from its east cost early Friday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were fired toward the Sea of Japan from North Korea's Kangwon province. The JCS is currently studying information about the launches.

South Korea's Defense Ministry earlier warned that the possibility of continuing rocket launches from North Korea persists for the duration of US-South Korean joint military exercise in the region.

This is the sixth missile launch by Pyongyang in the last three weeks. The last launch was carried out on August 10, when North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles that flew around 450 km.