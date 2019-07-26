North Korea’s new ballistic missile similar to Russia’s Iskander, reports say

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Two short-range missiles test-fired by North Korea this week are similar to Russia’s Iskander tactical missile system by their operational characteristics, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, referring to South Korea’s Defense Ministry.

The ballistic missiles test-fired by Pyongyang are similar to Russia’s 9K720 Iskander system (NATO reporting name: SS-26 Stone) and are capable of flying to a range of about 600 km, the news agency said.

North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) announced earlier on Friday that DPRK leader Kim Jong-un "guided the power demonstration fire of a new-type tactical guided weapon Thursday." As North Korea stated, the missile launches came in response to Seoul’s plans to deploy new weapon systems and hold military drills on the Korean Peninsula.