Ukrainian forces shell DPR's south in violation of ceasefire regime

DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the settlement of Kominternovo in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR people's militia said on Friday.

"As a result of the shelling of the Kominternovo settlement at 7:40pm local time from mortars of 120mm caliber, automatic and mounted grenade launchers, and small arms, a house caught fire at 13 Chernyakhovsky Street. The fire is still ongoing since a fire truck cannot get to the scene because of the contuining shelling," Donetsk News Agency quoted DPR people's militia as saying.

The DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said that this is the first time Ukrainian servicemen from the 36th marine brigade are violating the ceasefire regime. By 8:30pm local time, Ukrainian forces fired four shells of 120mm caliber at the DPR settlement. "They are currently shelling the Kominternovo settlement from infantry fighting vehicles. As a result of the shelling, dry grass also caught fire," the JCCC said.

At the Contact Group meeting in Minsk on July 17, the sides agreed on a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting from July 21. However, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire regime on the same time by opening fire at the settlement of Novaya Tavriya in DPR's south.