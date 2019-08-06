Opposition Platform ready to team up with any party to achieve peace in Donbass — leader

Zelensky party’s election success to help him in talks with Donbass, says Russian senator

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party will join forces with any political parties whose task is to achieve peace in Donbass, chairman of the party’s political council Viktor Medvedchuk said on Tuesday.

"We will be allies with any political force that will set the task of establishing peace and ending warfare," Medvedchuk wrote on his official Twitter account.

Earlier, Medvedchuk said his party was ready to help the winner of the parliamentary election, Servant of the People party, form constitutional majority in the parliament and vote for constitutional changes in order to confirm a special status for Donbass.

"Along with passing laws on amnesty, on elections, the main political part of the Minsk agreements is to make changes to the constitution on a special status. Here we are ready to help the Servant of the People party in order to jointly form the constitutional majority to vote for these amendments," Medvedchuk said.

The 13-point Package of Measures, known as Minsk-2, envisages a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and people’s militias in the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk and subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement. The deal also lays out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including local elections and a constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions.

Minsk-2 was approved in a joint declaration by the Russian, Ukrainian and French presidents along with the German chancellor. Later, the Package of Measures was approved by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2202. The UNSC urged all sides to ensure full implementation of the deal.