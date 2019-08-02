Agreement with UN on Syrian Constitutional Committee reached — envoy

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. Syria’s government believes that the agreement with the UN on the composition of the Constitutional Committee has been reached, said Bashar Jaafari, head of the government delegation at a high-level meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan and Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations.

"As for the constitutional committee, there is progress in this area. After the [July] visit of the UN special envoy [for Syria, Geir Pedersen] to Damascus, an agreement was reached [on the constitutional committee.] Now he has to bring this agreement home to the other interested parties," the permanent representative explained.

He added that the special envoy is expected to be carrying out this mission now. "We will hear from him soon and learn about the results," Jaafari stated.

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria was held on August 1-2 in Nur-Sultan. The delegations of the guarantor states (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition were involved. Representatives for the UN and Jordan, as well as Lebanon and Iraq, which took part in the Astana negotiation process for the first time, were invited as observers to the negotiations.