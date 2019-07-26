US sanctions won’t hamper Turkey’s security, Erdogan says

TASS, July 26. The US sanctions envisioning Turkey’s expulsion from the F-35 fighter-bombers creation program, will not get in the way of Ankara’s doing everything possible to ensure its security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"Pulling [Turkey] out of the F-35 program will not prevent us from ensuring the security of the country in the face of any threats," the Hurriyet newspaper quotes him as saying.