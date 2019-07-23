Blackouts reported in 15 Venezuelan regions and Caracas — media

CARACAS, July 23. /TASS/. Power blackouts were reported on Monday evening in 15 Venezuelan regions and Caracas, El Nacional newspaper reported.

Three out of five subway lines in Caracas have also temporarily suspended operations.

In March blackouts were reported across Venezuela, affecting Caracas and most other regions in the country. According to the government, blackouts were caused by a sabotage attack at the Simon Bolivar hydroelectric power station. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "US imperialism" was to blame for the attack, but the US Department of State refuted the accusations.