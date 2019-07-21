Voter turnout at Ukraine’s snap parliamentary polls exceeds 50% - preliminary data

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine was 50.53% at 20:00 local time when polling stations closed across the country, the Central Elections Commission said after counting protocols from 17 out of 199 constituencies.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Khmelnitsky region, the lowest - in the Kherson region.

On Sunday, Ukrainians elected 225 lawmakers by party tickets and 199 more in one-seat constituencies. After Crimea reunified with Russia and because of the conflict in Donbass, the number of constituencies reduced by 26, to 424 instead of 450 envisaged by the constitution.

This was the last time that voting is taking place under a mixed majority-proportional system as a system based on open party tickets is expected to be introduced in the country before the next parliamentary election.

A total of 34 million Ukrainian citizens are included in the voter register. However, just like at the presidential election earlier this year, about three million people living in the areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that Kiev doesn’t control did not have a chance to cast their ballots.

According to exit polls, the Servant of the People is winning from 42.7 to 44.4% of votes. It is followed by the Opposition Platform For Life, which has from 11.5 to 12.5% of votes. Next are European Solidarity, a part of Ukraine’s former President Pyotr Poroshenko, with 8.5-8.9% of the vote, Yulia Timoshenko’s Batkivshchina with 7.7-8.5%, and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Voice with 6-6.5% of votes.

Exit polls were conducted by the 112.UKrainia television channel, the TSN television channel. Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Ilk Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Fund and Alexander Razumkov’s Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies conducted a joint poll.