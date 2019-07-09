Ukraine opposition suggests Kiev-Donbass TV linkup

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. The leader of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, Yuriy Boyko, has come out in favor of having a TV bridge to link Kiev with the areas of Donbass not under the control of the Ukrainian government.

"I am ready to help, and I am sure my colleagues as well, in having a TV bridge with the Donbass territories not under control," Boiko suggested on Tuesday. "This will be useful, efficient, showing that Ukrainian nationals live there, and they want peace and normal life," he stressed.

Earlier, Russian Rossiya-1 and Ukrainian NewsOne TV channels came up with the initiative to hold a Kiev-Moscow TV bridge.

On Sunday, Russian TV host Dmitry Kiselyov announced during his Vesti Nedeli (News of the Week) program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel that a TV link-up between Kiev and Moscow titled "Need to Talk" would be held on July 12 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The program was supposed to be hosted jointly with Ukraine’s NewsOne TV channel, which is part of a media group owned by Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk

Some Ukrainian parties strongly dismissed the TV link-up idea. On Monday, NewsOne cancelled the event citing threats of physical violence against its employees as a reason.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case against NewsOne under the articles ‘high treason’ and ‘terrorism financing’.