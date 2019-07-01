Taliban claims responsibility for Kabul attack — media

The explosion hit the diplomatic quarter in Kabul. Moreover, one of the Afghan Ministry of Defense buildings is located near the place where the blast went off. At least thirty-four people died and sixty-eight were injured in the blast, Xinhua News Agency reported. The injured were transferred to hospitals.

The explosion site is cordoned off by law enforcement officers. According to the Afghan TOLOnews TV channel, two militants, who were involved in the terror attack, took cover in an adjacent building. They are now engaged in gunfire with security service agents.