At least 34 dead in Afghanistan blast — media

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. At least thirty-four people have died and sixty-eight have been injured on Monday in an explosion that rocked the Afghan capital, Kabul, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier, Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported ten people dead, citing a source in the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

The terror attack hit the diplomatic quarter in Kabul. Moreover, one of the Afghan Ministry of Defense buildings is located near the place where the blast went off. Those injured in the explosion were transferred to hospitals, the explosion site is cordoned off by law enforcement officers.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews TV channel, two militants, who were involved in the terror attack, took cover in an adjacent building. They are now engaged in gunfire with security service agents.

No terrorist group in the country claimed responsibility for the attack.