BRICS leaders urge businesses to cooperate with governments to fight cyberterrorism

"While recognizing that states have the leading role to ensure safety and security in the use of ICTs, we call on the technology companies to cooperate with governments, in accordance with applicable law, to eliminate the ability of terrorists to use digital platforms to encourage, recruit, facilitate or commit terrorist acts," the document reads.

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS member-countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have highlighted the need for cooperation between businesses and government to prevent the use of digital platforms for recruitment by terrorists, the association said in a statement for the media following its meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The leaders also called for concerted efforts and an integrated approach in the UN-brokered war on terror based on a solid international legal framework.

"We reiterate that it is the responsibility of all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories. We reiterate our commitment to fight the exploitation of the Internet for terrorist purposes," the statement stressed.

The heads of state also declared their intention to continue to promote the integrity in the public and private sectors. "We will, therefore, strive to promote international anticorruption cooperation and strengthening of legal frameworks, as appropriate, to more effectively address cases of corruption especially with regard to assets recovery. We will seek to enhance our mutual efforts in the prosecution of persons sought for corruption," they emphasized.