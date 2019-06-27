{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump and Putin will meet in Osaka on Friday — White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Metzel/TASS
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Putin, Trump to determine priority topics of upcoming Osaka summit, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Friday, a spokesperson for the White House said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that Trump and Putin will meet at 2pm local time (8am Moscow time) in Osaka.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin and Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28. The meeting may last for around an hour. Ushakov added that the leaders will determine the agenda of the talks by themselves.

