Putin, Trump to determine priority topics of upcoming Osaka summit, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will determine the priority issues on the agenda of the upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka themselves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during Wednesday’s press conference in response to a question by TASS. He added that so far, there is no approved agenda for the summit.

"There is no approved agenda. We have heard the topics mentioned by representatives of the White House and the State Department in their statements in the run-up to the meeting. These topics are obvious for everyone, and the presidents will decide for themselves which ones they consider a priority and wish to discuss directly," he said.

The G20 summit will take place in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29. This will be the first time that Japan acts as chair of the G20.