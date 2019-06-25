Russia submits application to confirm its delegation's rights in PACE — official

STRASBOURG, June 25. /TASS/. Russia will submit an application on Tuesday to confirm the rights of its delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) after a resolution was approved allowing Russian delegates to participate in the Assembly's June session, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said.

"On Monday, PACE members had to consider until late evening over 200 amendments submitted by delegates from Ukraine and the UK that aimed to postpone the approval of the resolution that allows the Russian delegation to return to PACE and participate in the summer session," Tolstoy said. "Apart from wasted time and effort of their European colleagues, they achieved nothing though, since their amendements were declined," he added.

"We are submitting an application to confirm our rights," Tolstoy noted.

"The author of the resolution Petra De Sutter has showed a lot of patience, methodically explaining her position on each pointless amendment proposed by the Ukrainian delegation," he added.

PACE has earlier approved the resolution of Belgian representative Petra De Sutter that will allow the Russian delegation to take part in the Assembly's June session. The resolution was supported by 118 members, 62 people voted against it, and 10 people abstained.