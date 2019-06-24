PACE rejects initiative to hold debates on Russia’s responsibility for non-payment of fees

STRASBOURG, June 24. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which met for a summer session on Monday, has turned down the initiative to organize emergency debate on bringing Russia to responsibility for non-payment of its membership charges.

Forty-six delegates voted for this proposal while seventy-seven voted against it.

The Assembly also turned down by 86 votes the proposal to discuss the issue of the liability of the nations to guarantee that all those responsible for the MH17 crash will be brought to justice.