Lavrov expects Council of Europe crisis to be resolved soon

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed the hope that the crisis in the Council of Europe will be resolved soon.

"Russia’s cooperation with the Council of Europe is aimed at an active dialogue with civil society," he said at a meeting with leaders of Russia’s regional NGOs on Monday. "I hope that the crisis provoked by the Russophobic minority will be resolved once and for all by returning to the principles enshrined in that organization's Charter, which requires equal rights for the delegations of all the countries that form part of the Council of Europe."