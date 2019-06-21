SCO ready to assume responsibility for regional security

BEIJING, June 21. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is ready to assume responsibility for ensuring security in the region, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said on Friday.

Norov said that in their final declaration, the leaders of SCO member states called for using the potential of countries in the region for forming a space for broad and open cooperation with the aim of ensuring reliable security and sustainable development. "This means that SCO states its readiness to assume responsibility for security and development in the region," he added.

"At the same time, the situation in global politics and economy remains turbulent and tense. The process of economic globalization faces increasing unilateral and protectionist measures and other challenges in international trade," Norov noted. "The leaders said that today SCO remains a reliable platform for fruitful cooperation in the interests of forming a multipolar world order that ensures the supremacy of law, as well as equitable, joint, indivisible, comprehensive and stable security," he concluded.

On June 14, the SCO summit took place in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek. The leaders of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the summit, along with the leaders of observer states - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia.