Russia’s Andreeva/Rublev reach US Open mixed doubles semifinals

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev have advanced into the mixed doubles semifinal at the US Open.

They defeated Russia’s Diana Shnaider and Norway’s Casper Ruud in a quarterfinal match 4-1, 4-5 (9-11), 10-5 and will face the Czech duo of Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik.

The 2026 US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, with the main draw of the singles running from August 30 through September 13. It offers a record $108 million in player compensation.