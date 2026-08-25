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Russia’s Andreeva/Rublev reach US Open mixed doubles semifinals

They will face the Czech duo of Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev have advanced into the mixed doubles semifinal at the US Open.

They defeated Russia’s Diana Shnaider and Norway’s Casper Ruud in a quarterfinal match 4-1, 4-5 (9-11), 10-5 and will face the Czech duo of Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik.

The 2026 US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, with the main draw of the singles running from August 30 through September 13. It offers a record $108 million in player compensation.

Shnaider/Ruud reach quarter finals vs. Andreeva/Rublev at US Open
The 2026 US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, with the main draw of the singles running from August 30 through September 13
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Russia wants Vatican to denounce Kiev’s actions against Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Mikhail Melekh said that Vatican is generally aware of the lawlessness going on in our neighboring country
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Russian Soyuz-2.1b rocket with spacecraft lifts off from Plesetsk spaceport — ministry
The rocket carries a spacecraft in the Russian Defense Ministry’s interests
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UK to supply $280 million worth of enriched uranium for Ukraine’s NPPs — PM’s office
London will power Ukraine’s nuclear plants for the next two years, the statement says
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Top Iranian diplomat hails agreement with Oman of Hormuz as example of regional solutions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that "Iran’s commitment to peace and stability goes hand in hand with ongoing diplomatic work with neighboring states"
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More than 60% of Russians ready to take part in September elections — survey
Nearly 70% of respondents are aware of the single voting day, Mikhail Mamonov, director of political research at the VTsIOM analytical center, said
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Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 2.21% to 2,117.15 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.79% to 789.63 points
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Ukraine’s metals industry on verge of systemic shutdown — agency
For Ukraine, a systemic crisis entails a loss of export revenues, rising construction costs, and issues with the hryvnia exchange rate, the RBC-Ukraine noted
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Trade turnover between Russia, Belarus gains 12.5% in 1H 2026
Last year trade turnover between the two countries grew by around 3%
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Nearly 90 people missing following Spanish floods
So far, 211 deaths have been reported
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West not going to invest in Ukraine’s economic development — Ukrainian economist
Oleg Pendzin noted that Europe needs Ukraine as "a shield"
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US Secret Service aware of Iranian video threatening Barron Trump’s life
According to a number of US media outlets, the Iranian media broadcast a video suggesting option for killing Barron Trump for a reward of $10 million
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Battlegroup North drones destroy Ukrainian Bomber, Vampire hexacopters near Sumy
The UAVs have been destroyed by a single UAV crew
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Shnaider/Ruud reach quarter finals vs. Andreeva/Rublev at US Open
The 2026 US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year, with the main draw of the singles running from August 30 through September 13
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Sixteen Russian athletes to participate in 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
Paracanoeing competitions will be also held within the framework of the 2026 World Championships and Russia will be represented by six rowers
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With attacks on homes Kiev admits it is unable to reclaim Donbass, Novorossiya — activist
According to Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, recent assaults on a residential building and the United Russia party headquarters in Melitopol, Zaporozhye, underscore this strategy
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Sweden wants to expropriate plot belonging to Russian, allegedly over "security threat"
Real estate is located near a military base on the island of Musko
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Nearly 20 seafarers killed while crossing Hormuz since Iran war started in February
As of August 21, as many as 68 incidents had been confirmed
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Manturov notes strong Indian interest in SJ-100, Il-114-300 aircraft
The Russian first deputy prime minister also said that a prototype of a high-speed electric train jointly produced by India and Russia will be assembled by the end of this year, after which serial production will begin
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US lawmaker Luna lauds reports about CIA chief’s trip to Russia
John Ratcliffe is doing some great things on behalf of the US, Anna Paulina Luna said
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FSB nabs suspect in Baikal-Amur Railway freight trains explosion
According to the press service, the suspect "gave confessionary evidence" that he took away eight explosives from a cache, delivered them to Buryatia and planted them on freight trains’ oil tanks
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Russian-Chinese Maritime Cooperation drills to begin in April
The Russian task force will be led by Varyag missile cruiser
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Syrian Kurd leader says armed groups to be dissolved — agency
Commander of the Kurd’s Syrian Democratic Forces Mazloum Abdi also said that the Kurdish autonomous administration in northeastern Syria will become part of the government
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FACTBOX: What we know about detention of Armenia's former president, his son
Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee accuses Robert Kocharyan of removing a number of valuable real estate properties from state ownership and acquiring them at below-market prices
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In case of catastrophe on Earth the Moon could be humanity's salvation — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov emphasized the utmost importance of developing all life support technologies on the Moon
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West no longer willing to allow Ukraine to strike civilians in Russia — senator
This is evident both in the harsher language used by international organizations and in the changing tone of foreign media, Alexander Voloshin said
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What to know about Amur Gas Chemical Complex fire that left one dead
According to reports, 19 people were hospitalized
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Price of Brent oil down below $89 per barrel on London’s ICE first since August 17
As of 2:56 p.m. Moscow time, the Brent price was down by 3.47% at $88.97 a barrel
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Chinese envoy hails Moscow Zoo for creating great atmosphere for pandas
Zhang Hanhui also congratulated panda Katyusha on her birthday
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Russian Central Bank’s representative office to open in India soon — ambassador
According to Dmitry Alipov, "the need to deepen the financial dialogue is driven by the active expansion of bilateral trade and economic relations" between the two countries
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Death toll in Houthi strike on vessel rises to four
Another four crew members were injured
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Bulgarian PM highlights that Coalition of the Willing not backed by entire EU
There are fewer than you can count on two hands, Rumen Radev said
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NATO remains hostile bloc for Russia, continues to expand — Medvedev
The politician stressed that Moscow needed guarantees from NATO that no other states would attack Russia and that all hostile actions against the country would cease
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Brent crude oil falls below $87 per barrel on ICE exchange for first time since August 14
The WTI crude oil futures with September delivery was down by 4.95% to $80.8 per barrel
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Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon reaches 4,350 — health ministry
The amount of being injured has climbed to 12,310
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Dodon does not rule out provocations at Russia-protected ammunition depots in Transnistria
According to the former president of Moldova, the Moldovan intelligence service is downplaying the potential consequences of ammo warehouses
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Ukraine’s ex-Defense Minister Fyodorov says Kiev losing in conflict with Russia
According to Mikhail Fyodorov, now is the pivotal point
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Press Review: EU boosts arms aid to Ukraine as India bolsters Russia ties amid US pressure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 25th
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Energy ministry assesses diesel fuel situation on Russian market as stable
The ministry reported that additional volumes following export restrictions were redirected to the domestic market
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Black Sea Fleet warship delivered military equipment to Berdyansk — Zvezda TV
The Orsk is part of the Crimean naval base brigade of landing craft
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Israel expels Netherlands officials from Gaza support center — Foreign Ministry
The Dutch representatives have been instructed to leave Israel within one week
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West has shunned Russian proposals for averting mid-air incidents for too long — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov said that Russia had established a restricted area for flights in connection with the special operation in Ukraine
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In calls with foreign leaders, Trump demands that they cut ties with Iran — Bessent
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent refused to name those who received calls from the US
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Houthis report drone strike on Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan
The rebels stated that the attack was in response to an airspace violation in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Hajjah
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Russia employs laser weapons in Ukraine special operation, says deputy PM
The latest Zadira laser weapon is focused on physically destroying an object at a distance of up to 5 km
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Kiev not to be able to use SCALP missiles effectively without US’ approval — expert
Security and defense analyst Michael Clarke noted that SCALP depended on MALD missiles manufactured by the US corporation Raytheon
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Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys 36 Ukrainian drone control posts over past day
The Ukrainian military lost over 315 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and two armored combat vehicles over the past 24 hours
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US ready to help facilitate Russia-Ukraine talks — deputy envoy to UN
Dan Negrea also called on Russia and Ukraine to return to the negotiating table
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IN BRIEF: Ukrainian connection in drone incident in Germany
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service questioned whether the German authorities have the political will "to draw impartial conclusions and officially announce them"
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Tehran's condition for resuming dialogue is US compliance with Islamabad agreement
According to the source, the Pakistani side is actively working to communicate this stance to the United States
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IT crimes in Russia account for a quarter of all criminal offenses — Putin
The head of state acknowledged that these figures were impressive, noting that the increase in the number of crimes of this nature "is due to the development of these technologies"
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Tanker hit by projectile, disabled off Oman — UKMTO
The crew are safe and no environmental impact has been reported
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Turkey has no hidden agenda in Middle East, Erdogan says
According to the Turkish president, the republic's goal is to ensure an atmosphere of peace
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Iran has legitimate right to wield control over Strait of Hormuz — Vice President Aref
Reza Aref emphasized that "the double standards of the West in terms of human rights and the justification of crimes such as the killing of 168 teenagers require Iran to rely on internal reserves so that its position in the international arena is stable"
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Iranians not fighting for Hezbollah in southern Lebanon — official
Mahmoud Qamati, deputy head of the Hezbollah political council, also condemned the Lebanese government’s intention to disarm all illegal groups in the country
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IN BRIEF: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on EU membership bid, CSTO withdrawal
Armenia may leave the CSTO if Yerevan no longer needs its membership, Dmitry Peskov said
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Russia wins silver in girls 3-m synchro at 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships
The 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships is hosted by Rijeka, Croatia, on August 21-28
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Russian company Sector develops EW-resistant video receiver for UAVs
The device is already being used in Russia’s special military operation zone un Ukraine
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Research directions for North Pole·43 expedition outlined
Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Alexander Makarov noted that the scientific program will primarily include oceanology, geophysics, and atmospheric research
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Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 84.46 rubles for August 26
The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 1 ruble and 7.98 kopecks to 98.5182 rubles
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First power unit of El Dabaa NPP to be connected to grid in 2028 — Rosatom chief executive
Four power units are being constructed simultaneously
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Iran to hold talks on managing Hormuz with Oman within a timeframe of 60 days — diplomat
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabad confirmed that the waterway will remain closed and that Iran has full control of the area
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Russian troops liberate Annovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
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Trade between Russia, India has increased this year — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the Indian foreign minister’s current visit to Moscow underscores the level of relations that Russia and India have built over decades
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US military transport plane lands in Moscow
The aircraft departed from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington
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Ukrainian settlement, AI, POWs rights: Lavrov’s talks with Vatican envoy
Moscow expects the Vatican will pay attention to Kiev's illegal actions, the Russian foreign minister stressed
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Economic war against Iran could end in defeat for US allies — expert
Iran still has considerable capacity to disrupt everybody else’s exports, Jorge Leon said
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Covert mobilization of women underway in Ukraine — underground resistance
Document checks of women are already underway, territorial recruitment centers are compiling lists, and universities and employers are providing data, first and foremost on medical workers and pharmacists, a pro-Russian underground resistance source said
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Kiev ignores UN reports on Ukrainian Orthodox Church persecution — Russia’s MFA
The topic of persecution against the UOC is "increasingly being raised, which is encouraging, in the media, including abroad, and the legal community is addressing it," Mikhail Melekh said
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Russia calls on international bodies to compel Kiev to disclose data on missing clergy
Mikhail Melekh noted that the Kiev regime systematically and en masse sends clergy to the front, many of whom disappear
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German MP says Ukraine’s role in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines needs clarification
Markus Frohnmaier called for identifying and holding to account "the perpetrators, organizers, and possible state patrons" of the attack, regardless of the positions of Poland or Ukraine
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European leaders cut off their own path to participation in negotiations — legislator
European countries are openly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, granting Kiev permission to produce long-range missiles for attacks on civilians, Leonid Slutsky said
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Sanctions could not stop Russia’s trade growth — top security official
"Over the past two years, the Russian economy grew by 4.1%," Sergey Shoigu noted
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State Duma promises Russia will strip Armenia of all 'gifts' if it pivots to West
Alexey Chepa said it will be impossible for Yerevan to "sit on two stools" simultaneously
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Putin signs decree on measures to protect critical infrastructure
According to the decree, the Russian government may assume temporary control over critical infrastructure sites, when owners neglect security protocols or delay necessary repairs
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Maximum rate on ruble deposits up to 12.9% in second ten-day period of August — regulator
The rate was 12.89% per annum in the first ten days of this month
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IN BRIEF: Kremlin Spokesman Peskov on US aircraft in Moscow, Ukrainian settlement terms
TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman
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One civilian killed, seven wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR during day
Three dwelling houses, six civilian infrastructure facilities, a bus, and eight trucks were damaged
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Kiev uses Orthodox relics to pay for arms supplies — Russian Foreign Ministry
The current Ukrainian authorities regard these artifacts merely as commodities, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for international cooperation in ensuring freedom of religion Mikhail Melekh stated
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Trump warns Iran against placing mines in Strait of Hormuz
According to the US leader, all mines within the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz have been destroyed or removed
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Russia to retain fourth place globally in terms of purchasing power parity — expert
Even amid persistent and mounting external pressure, Russian economy is maintaining its relative standing, Executive Director of the Stolypin Institute of Growth Economics Anton Sviridenko said
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Slovak police foils attempted arson at drone production facility
Charges have been brought against three foreigners
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Russia seeks sustainable peace in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, The Ukraine process is currently on hold
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Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
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Russia’s Il-76 aircraft prevents fire from spreading to populated areas in Serbia
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic emphasized Russia's rapid response to the request for firefighting assistance
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Security at critical facilities to be tightened — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is facing an obvious threat of drone attacks against both critical infrastructure and facilities that are critical to the economy and social sphere
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Kremlin calls rumors about mobilization in Russia fake news spread by Kiev
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kiev regime attempted to ideologically destabilize the situation in Russia
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Russian authorities will decide on extending ban on diesel exports soon
Fully meeting domestic fuel needs, including those of agricultural producers during seasonal field operations, remains a prior task, the Russian Energy Ministry noted
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Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
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Rescuers find cabins carrying tourists swept away from thermal springs on Sakhalin
Rescuers landed at the thermal springs and have now set off on foot toward the location where the containers were found
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Russia, Serbia agree to continue consultations on security challenges — foreign ministry
The sides spoke in favor of continuing the practice of holding regular consultations and maintaining close contacts in the area of combating international terrorism
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Deployment of NATO military contingents in Ukraine unacceptable for Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia has consistently conveyed its position at multiple levels
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EEF can't be called SPIEF's 'little brother' anymore — official
The EEF has long stepped out of the shadow of its 'older brother' to stand on its own in the calendar of international events and among Russia’s national priorities, Anton Kobyakov said
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Quite a lot of contacts between Russia, US now — senior Russian diplomat
It doesn’t take long to agree them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
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Russia’s Justice Ministry puts Meta Platform Inc on register of extremist organizations
In March, Moscow’s Tverskoy district court upheld the Prosecutor General’s Office claim and recognized the activity of Meta Platforms-owned Instagram and Facebook as extremist and banned them in Russia
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German law enforcement discovers third drone near Leipzig/Halle Airport — newspaper
The discovery of the first two drones dates back to August 4
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Brussels’ energy policy could exacerbate EU’s chronic gas crisis — expert
Norway has remained the largest gas supplier to the European Union since 2022, though its resource base is gradually depleting, Igor Yushkov said
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Japan can assemble nuclear weapons within one year — Kremlin aide
Russian Presidential Aide and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov drew attention to Japan’s revanchist militarization
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Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
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Death toll from fires in Russia goes down 9% in 2011
About 12,000 people were killed in the fires
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Growing interest in Russia in Asia reflects credit on Eastern Economic Forum — official
Anton Kobyakov noted that Asian economists advocate for the restoration of full-fledged relations with Moscow
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