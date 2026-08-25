Russia’s Pomoshnikov wins gold at 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Matvey Pomoshnikov won gold on Tuesday in Boys 1-meter Springboard event at the 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships in Croatia.

The judges awarded Pomoshnikov 333,90 points for his performance. The silver went to Germany’s Finn Awe (313.75 points) and Arnaud Corbeil from Canada took the bronze (315.05 points).

Earlier in the day Russia’s pair of Nadezhda Trifonova and Viktoria Kazantseva won silver in Girls 3-meter Synchronized competition.

The 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships is hosted by Rijeka, Croatia, on August 21-28.