Sixteen Russian athletes to participate in 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Sixteen Russian athletes will participate in the 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, which will be held in the Polish city of Poznan on August 26-30, the press office of the Russian Canoe Federation (RCF) told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia’s Zakhar Petrov, Ivan Shtyl, Yelizaveta Somova, Yekaterina Shlyapnikova, Sergey Svinarev, Alexey Korovashkov, Alexander Bots, Dmitry Sharov, Matvey Arsenov and Ilya Pervukhin will compete in canoe competitions.

In kayak competitions Russia will be represented by Artyom Korovin, Georgy Vanyashov, Viktor Gavrilenko, Maxim Spesivtsev, Yelena Mironchenko and Anastasia Dolgova.

Paracanoeing competitions will be also held within the framework of the 2026 World Championships and Russia will be represented by six rowers, namely Larisa Volk, Alexander Dulik, Artur Chuprov, Roman Serebryakov, Zakhar Nazarenko and Alexander Ilichev.

Russian athletes will be participating in the 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships under a neutral status.

At the 2025 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Italy, Russian rowers won two gold and two bronze medals.