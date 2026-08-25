High time to change FIDE leadership — Russian chess grandmaster

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The executive authorities of World Chess (FIDE) must be changed, Russian Chess Grandmaster Sergey Shipov told TASS on Tuesday.

On Monday, Executive Director of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) Alexander Tkachyov told TASS that the FIDE Council had decided to bar Russian players from the 2026 World Chess Olympiad.

"For many years now, FIDE has in numerous ways been pursuing an anti-Russian policy," Shipov said. "The International Olympic Committee has already recommended that Russia should be returned to international competitions and a number of federations have followed these recommendations, but FIDE is pushing against that line."

In July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.

"It's high time to change the FIDE executive authorities. Let’s see what changes will take place after the September elections," he added.

The election of the FIDE president will take place at the General Assembly of the organization, which will be held on September 26-27 in Samarkand.

The FIDE press service earlier stated to TASS that the Russian men's and women's national teams would not be taking part in the 46th World Chess Olympiad. Later, Arkady Dvorkovich, who had previously suspended the powers of the FIDE president, said that on August 23 the FIDE Council would consider the issue of admitting the Russian national teams to the Olympiad.

The 2026 World Chess Olympiad will take place on September 16-27 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.