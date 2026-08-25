UFC Welterweight Champ Makhachev eyes at least three more bouts

MAKHACHKALA, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Islam Makhachev, the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight Champion, said he plans to fight at least three more UFC bouts, the press office of the Sports Ministry of Dagestan reported on Tuesday.

On August 15, Makhachev defended his champion’s belt by defeating Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry in Philadelphia, the United States.

"We have very good contenders for the title at the moment. I think there are at least three more spectacular and tough fights ahead for us," the ministry quoted Makhachev as saying.

Makhachev, 34, boasts a record of 29 wins (five by KO/TKO, 13 by submission, 11 by decision) and one defeat. The Russian fighter became the UFC Lightweight champion in October 2022 and since then he successfully defended his title four times.

On November 15, 2025, Makhachev defeated Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight crown by unanimous decision. After that win he moved to the top of the UFC rankings.

Early last year, Makhachev decided to vacate his champion’s title in the Lightweight Division and move to the Welterweight Division. After defeating Australia’s Maddalena last November, he became the first Russian fighter to win champion’s titles in two different UFC weight categories.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional event, featuring the world’s top-ranked fighters. Numerous Russian fighters fight in the UFC.