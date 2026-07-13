International Table Tennis Federation removes restrictions on Russian players

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) will fully restore Russian athletes in competitions under its auspices starting July 28, the press office of the Russian Table Tennis Federation told TASS.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously restored the Russian Olympic Committee's membership and recommended lifting all restrictions on Russian athletes.

"The ITTF Executive Board has decided that athletes holding a Russian passport shall be reinstated and permitted to participate in ITTF table tennis and Para table tennis events, under the ordinary conditions applicable to all athletes, with effect from 28 July 2026," an ITTF letter provided to TASS by the Russian Table Tennis Federation's press office reads.

"The ITTF has taken note of the decision of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board of 7 July 2026 (which provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee - TASS)," the letter reads.

In August 2023, the ITTF Annual General Meeting approved the participation of Russian athletes in ITTF competitions under neutral status. In April 2026, the ITTF allowed Russian junior athletes to compete under the national flag and anthem.