Russia’s Alexandrova wins WTA Berlin doubles title with Czech partner Noskova

BERLIN, June 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova, paired with Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, has won the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Berlin.

In the final match, the two defeated Sara Errani of Italy and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States 6-2, 6-4.

Earlier in the day, Alexandrova and Noskova beat Quinn Gleason of the US and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in the semifinals.

Alexandrova, 31, is currently ranked 19th in the WTA singles rankings and 50th in doubles. The Russian player has so far won five WTA singles titles, with the Berlin victory marking her third win in doubles. The athlete has reached the fourth round of Grand Slam tournaments four times. In 2021, Alexandrova won the Billie Jean King Cup as part of Russia’s national team.