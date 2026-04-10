Russia defeats Brazil at Water Polo World Cup, advances to quarterfinals

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian national water polo team defeated the Brazilian team 16-10 in a round of 16 match at the men's World Cup taking place in Malta.

Earlier, TASS reported that the Russians won all three matches in the group stage of the tournament. In the quarterfinals, Russia will play against the winner of the match between France and Portugal. The quarterfinal matches will take place on April 11.

The tournament will conclude on April 13. The winner of the competition will be promoted in class, and the finalists will participate in the super final, which will take place in July in Sydney.

For the Russian national water polo team, this is the first tournament under the auspices of World Aquatics since its suspension in 2022. The decision to allow Russian water polo players to compete was announced in November. They are participating in the tournament in a neutral status. World Aquatics became the first organization to allow Russian athletes to compete in international tournaments in a neutral status in a team sport.