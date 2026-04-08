Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect 980 doping samples in March

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected in March 980 doping samples from Russian athletes, a spokesperson for the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"RUSADA collected 980 doping samples in March," the spokesperson said adding that in all the agency collected 2,768 samples since the start of the year (893 samples in January; 895 in February and 980 in March).

In 2025, RUSADA collected an overall number of 11,119 doping samples. The figures for 2024, 2023 and 2022 are 11,070, 11,091 and 11,053 respectively.