Daniil Medvedev clinches victory in third round of Australian Open

SYDNEY, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in a third-round match of the Australian Open tennis tournament, coming back from a 0-2 set deficit. The competition is taking place in Melbourne.

The match concluded with a score of 6:7 (5:7), 4:6, 7:5, 6:0, 6:3 in favor of Medvedev, who is seeded 11th in the tournament. In the next round, the Russian will face American Learner Tien (25th seed).

Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the world’s number one player in 2022. Currently, he’s the 12th-ranked player in the world. He previously won the 2021 US Open and is a 22-time ATP champion. He won five of those 22 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Marozsan, 26, ranked 47th in the world, and has never won an ATP tournament. He matched his best Grand Slam result by reaching the third round of the Australian Open for the third time.

The 2026 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1 and has a purse of some $75 million in prize money up for grabs. The season’s first Grand Slam, this year marks the 114th edition of the tournament. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and American Madison Keys are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.