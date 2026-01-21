Daniil Medvedev advances to third round of Australian Open

SYDNEY, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated Frenchman Quentin Halys in a second-round match of the Australian Open tennis tournament being held in Melbourne.

The match ended with a score of 6:7 (9:11), 6:3, 6:4, 6:2 in favor of Medvedev, who is seeded 11th in the tournament. In the next round, Medvedev will face Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (unseeded).

Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the world’s number one player in 2022. Currently, he’s the 12th-ranked player in the world. He previously won the 2021 US Open and is a 22-time ATP champion. He won five of those 22 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

The 2026 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1 and has a purse of some $75 million in prize money up for grabs.