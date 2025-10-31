Swiss-based CAS rules to clear Russian lugers for int’l tournaments

GENEVA, October 31. /TASS/. The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled to clear Russian lugers for participation in international tournaments, the court said in a statement on Friday.

"The CAS Panel heard the argument by the FIL [the International Luge Federation] that the participation of Russian athletes would increase the risk of incidents caused by the public, or by other athletes, and that their exclusion was not meant to be a sanction based on nationality," the CAS statement reads.

"The Panel considered that the overall exclusion of Russian athletes was not a proportionate measure to achieve the only purpose sought by FIL (i.e. preserve safe racing conditions), since additional measures could be found to conciliate safety with the participation of Russian athletes," the statement continued.

"The Panel ruled that the exclusion of RLF [the Russian Luge Federation] athletes from FIL competitions is maintained, but the prohibition of Russian athletes who satisfy the criteria of AINs to compete is set aside. Consequently, the appeal was partially upheld," the CAS statement noted.

The International Luge Federation barred Russian athletes from competing in its sponsored tournaments since March 2022 after the escalation of the situation in Ukraine. In June 2024, the international federation opted to vote on the extension of sanctions against the Russian athletes.