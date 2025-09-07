Spanish Alcaraz snatches World No. 1 ranking away from Italy’s Sinner

NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will lead the ATP rankings after his win at the US Open in New York on Sunday.

He beat Jannik Sinner, who has been World No. 1 since June 10, 2024, in the grand slam final. The Italian has held the title for 65 weeks, the fourth-longest winning streak among tennis players who debuted as World No. 1.

In 2022 and 2023, Alcaraz spent 36 weeks at the top of the global rankings. He won the title after winning the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest tennis player to lead the global rankings at the age of 19.