US Olympic Committee bans transgender athletes from female competitions

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s categories in Olympic sports, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The USOPC has contacted national sports federations to remind them of the requirement to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order. Corresponding updates have also been made to the eligibility rules published on the USOPC’s official website.

In February, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting transgender women from participating in female sports competitions in the United States. He has also pledged to advocate for a similar ban at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.