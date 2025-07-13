Sinner defeats Alcaraz, wins Wimbledon for first time

LONDON, July 13. /TASS/. Italian Yannick Sinner, the leader of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rating, has defeated Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final match of Wimbledon.

The meeting ended with a score 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4 in favor of Sinner. The Italian broke Alcaraz’s winning streak of 24 matches. The Spaniard was last defeated on April 20 in the finals of the Barcelona tournament by Denmark's Holger Rune. Since then, Alcaraz has won three titles — he won the Masters in Rome, the French Open and the tournament in London.

Sinner won Wimbledon for the first time. It was his first time reaching the finals at this tournament. His previous best result was reaching the semifinals in 2023.

Sinner was the first Italian to win the Wimbledon men's singles title. Previously, among his compatriots, only Matteo Berrettini had reached the finals, losing in the title match to Serbian Novak Djokovic in 2021.

Alcaraz lost at Wimbledon for the first time since 2022. In 2023 and 2024, he became the winner, twice beating Djokovic, the record holder for the number of victories at Grand Slam tournaments in men's singles, in the final. The last time at Wimbledon, Alcaraz lost in a fourth-round match in 2022, losing to Sinner. After that, the Spaniard scored 20 victories.

Last year's final was the fourth in a row for Sinner at the Grand Slam tournaments. He previously won the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, and also lost to Alcaraz at the French Open. Sinner became the second youngest tennis player in the Open era to reach the finals at all Grand Slam tournaments. Only American Jim Currier did the same at the age of 22.

About athletes and the tournament

Sinner is 23 years old, he has been leading the ATP rankings for 57 weeks. The Italian now holds 20 ATP titles, including wins at the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and the US Open (2024). In 2024, Sinner won the Final ATP tournament, and in 2023 and 2024, he won the Davis Cup with the Italian national team.

Now Sinner needs to win the French Open to win a career Grand Slam. The Italian could become the ninth tennis player in history to achieve it. The last one was Djokovic, who won the French Open for the first time in 2016.

Alcaraz is 22 years old, and in 2022 and 2023 he was the world number one for a total of 36 weeks. The Spaniard has won 21 ATP titles. The tennis player is the silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 in singles. The athlete lost the first of six finals at Grand Slam tournaments. In addition to Wimbledon, he won the French Open twice (2024, 2025) and the US Open once (2022).

Wimbledon is the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, it is held on a grass surface. Its prize fund this year is Ј53.5 million.

At the last Wimbledon, three Russians reached the quarterfinals in singles at once - Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova, Mirra Andreyeva and Lyudmila Samsonova, it happened for the first time since 2006. In the men's tournament, the best result was shown by Karen Khachanov, who also completed his participation in the quarterfinals. Four Russian representatives reached this stage in the singles competition at Wimbledon for the first time since 2005. Then only Mariya Sharapova was able to make it to the semifinals, having stopped a step away from the title meeting. At the end of Wimbledon, only Veronika Kudermetova of the Russian representatives was able to reach the title, she achieved the final victory in doubles in a duet with Belgian Elise Mertens.

The last Grand Slam tournament of the season will be held from August 24 to September 7. The U.S. Open is held on a hard surface.