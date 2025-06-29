Hope for Russia’s clearance for tournaments based on intuition — football official

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The intuition provides hope to head of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov that Russian teams will be cleared for international tournaments this year.

"My hope for the clearance for Russian teams in this year is based on intuition. Any arrangements? The intuition alone," Dyukov told TASS.

On June 26, Dyukov told reporters that the decision allowing Russian national teams and clubs to participate in international competitions might be made in late 2025

In February 2022, Russian clubs and national teams were suspended from international tournaments due to the situation in Ukraine.