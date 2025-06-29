UEFA President may visit Russia in 2025 — Russian Football Union

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Alexander Ceferin, the President of the Union of European Football Association (UEFA), may visit Russia by the end of this year, head of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov told TASS.

In November 2024, Dyukov told TASS that he was going to invite Ceferin for a match of the Russian national team in 2025.

"We talked about visiting Russia with Alexander Cheferin [at the UEFA Congress]. Let’s hope this visit will take place as early as in this year," Dyukov said.

In February 2022, Russian clubs and national teams were suspended from international tournaments due to the situation in Ukraine.