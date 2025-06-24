World Aquatics clears Russian athletes to talk to media at championships

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics, has permitted Russian athletes to communicate with the media at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships and other international tournaments, the press office of the Russian Aquatics Federation reported to TASS on Tuesday.

"Russian swimmers were allowed to talk to the press at all international tournaments," the federation’s press office stated.

In September 2023, World Aquatics ruled to allow swimmers from Russia and Belarus to compete internationally at federation-sponsored tournaments, but under certain conditions. They included neutral-status participation and a ban on communication with the media.

The 22nd edition of the World Aquatics Championships will take place from July 11 and August 3, 2025 in Singapore. Over 2,500 athletes are expected to participate at these World Aquatics Championships, representing World Aquatics’ 210 national member federations across the six aquatic sports: swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia, Belarus

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.