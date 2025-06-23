Russia’s Daniil Medvedev climbs to 9th in latest ATP Rankings

LONDON, June 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev climbed two spots in the ATP’s (Association of Tennis Professionals) latest rankings of the world’s best tennis players released by the association on Monday, reclaiming a spot in the top ten.

Last week, Medvedev, who is playing under a neutral status internationally, reached the final of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open tennis tournament in Germany, losing to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

Medvedev improved in the weekly ATP Ranking from 11th to 9th place (3,420 points).

Before beating Medvedev last Sunday in Germany, Bublik had never prevailed over the Russian, dropping all six of his previous matches against him.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 10,430 points), 2nd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 9,300), 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 6,500), 4th Jack Draper (the United States, 4,650), 5th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 4,650 points), 6th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,630), 7th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 4,140 points), 8th Holger Rune (Denmark, 3,530 points), 9th Daniil Medvedev (a neutral-status player, 3,420) and 10th Ben Shelton (the United States, 3,170 points).

The 2025 Terra Wortmann Open tennis tournament, an ATP-500 event, was played on grass courts in the German city of Halle between June 16 and 22. It awarded over 2.5 million euros (some $2.9 million) in prize money. Prior to Bublik, Italy's Jannik Sinner held the crown as reigning champ.

Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world in 2022. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

However, the Russian player has not won a single ATP tournament since 2023 in Italy’s Rome. That year Medvedev won five ATP champion’s titles.

As for the newly-published ATP Top-100 Rankings Russian tennis players Andrey Rublev currently occupies 14th place, Karen Khachanov holds the 19th place and Roman Safiullin stands in the 75rd place.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.