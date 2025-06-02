IOC decided to bar Russian ice hockey teams from 2026 Olympics, says IIHF chief Tardif

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. A decision to bar the Russian ice hockey teams from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy had been made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif told TASS on Monday.

"For the Olympic - it’s an IOC decision," the IIHF chief said in response to a question from TASS whether the IOC’s decision regarding the Russian ice hockey team’s absence at the next year’s Olympics was final.

In early February, the IIHF Council ruled at its session to extend its sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian teams through the 2025-2026 season, with a stipulation that the decision could be revised should the global political situation change.

The IIHF Council was expected to decide early this year whether the Russian women and men’s teams would be cleared for the Olympic tournament since IIHF President Luc Tardif said a year ago that their participation in the Winter Games depended solely on the IIHF.

However, following the IIHF Council’s session in February, Tardif announced that it is up to the IOC to decide on whether the Russians will travel to Italy next year.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place from February 6-22, 2026.