Russia’s top female racquet Andreeva moves on to quarters at 2025 French Open

PARIS, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s top female racquet Mirra Andreeva reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open after defeating Australia’s Daria Kasatkina on Monday.

In a match that lasted one hour 34 minutes, the 6th-seeded Andreeva, who participates under a neutral status at the tournament, outplayed Kasatkina (17th-seed) in straight sets 6-3; 7-5.

In the quarterfinals, Andreeva will now await the winner of the Round 4 encounter between the 3rd-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States and unseeded Lois Boisson from France.

Andreeva, 18, has three WTA titles under her belt. She is Russia's top-ranked female player according to the WTA Rankings (6th). Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles with partner Diana Shnaider.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2025 French Open is taking place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 25 and June 8. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek from Poland are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.