Russia set to work on organization of friendlies against US, says Russian volleyball chief

BELGRADE, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Volleyball Federation (VFB) is set to work on the organization of possible friendly matches between the national volleyball teams of Russia and the United States, VFB Secretary General Alexander Yaremenko told TASS on Monday.

"We need to work on this, it is an interesting idea," he said. "Russia vs. USA should be a very interesting signboard for the sport of volleyball. We will be working on it."

Numerous US volleyballers are playing with Russian professional clubs, most notably Micah Christenson, a 31-year-old two-time Olympic bronze medalist (2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and 2024 Olympics in Paris), who has been suiting up for Russia’s Zenit Kazan volleyball club since 2021.

Mathew Anderson, 38, who played with Christenson on those Olympic bronze medal teams for the US, also played his fair share in Russia, appearing in more than 160 matches for Russian clubs Zenit Kazan and Zenit St. Petersburg since 2012 before moving on to join Turkey’s Ziraat Bankasi Ankara in 2023.