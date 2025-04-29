Russia-US wrestling meet could be held in July — Russian sports official

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. A freestyle wrestling meet between the national teams of Russia and the United States is expected to take place in July under the tentative slogan "Struggle for Peace," President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili told TASS on Tuesday.

TASS reported earlier that the RWF proposed in March to organize a dual meet between the national freestyle wrestling teams from the United States and Russia under the auspices of the Professional Wrestling League (PWL).

"The tentative slogan is ‘Struggle for Peace.’ It would be very symbolic if this event takes place," Mamiashvili said.

Speaking about the possible venue for the Russia-US dual meet the RWF president said: "We are leaning towards Uzbekistan. There are reasons for this, no politics, purely technical advantages."

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are also in the running. Wrestling is a national sport there, they have huge traditions, friendly relations. There are no obstacles between us and they are also ready to host it," he continued.

"Late July suits everyone, considering domestic qualifiers. Meets have always been brilliant events in boxing and wrestling. Such team meets have attracted huge audiences going back to Soviet times. The competition will be anything but weak and a considerable purse is envisaged," Mamiashvili added.